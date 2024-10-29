Gateway Wealth Partners LLC Sells 1,221 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Gateway Wealth Partners LLC lessened its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,221 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for 1.2% of Gateway Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $4,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,095,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,398,000 after buying an additional 146,632 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,658,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,185,000 after buying an additional 182,050 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,202,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,843,000 after buying an additional 31,625 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 270.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,895,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,465,000 after buying an additional 1,384,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,109,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,282,000 after buying an additional 16,576 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of USMV opened at $91.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.10 and a 200 day moving average of $86.39. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

