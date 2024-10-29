Gateway Wealth Partners LLC Sells 33,679 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Gateway Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,679 shares during the period. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 17,865.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,764,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,927,000 after buying an additional 2,748,819 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 889,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,077,000 after buying an additional 9,621 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 149.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 298,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,191,000 after buying an additional 179,211 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 35.5% in the second quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 266,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,511,000 after buying an additional 69,939 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 230,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,963,000 after buying an additional 8,871 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS EFAV opened at $74.76 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $64.68 and a twelve month high of $76.51. The stock has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.64.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

