Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINO) Short Interest Up 46.7% in October

Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINO – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,700 shares, an increase of 46.7% from the September 30th total of 18,200 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 9,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:VINO traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,150. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Gaucho Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.89 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00.

Gaucho Group (NASDAQ:VINO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($3.11) earnings per share for the quarter. Gaucho Group had a negative net margin of 692.17% and a negative return on equity of 267.39%. The company had revenue of $0.43 million during the quarter.

Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, management, and operation of real estate projects in Argentina. Its development projects include residential vineyard lots. The company also owns and operates boutique hotels, hospitality, and luxury vineyard property market; golf, tennis, and wellness resorts; as well as restaurant; and engages in production and sale of wine.

