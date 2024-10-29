GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) Shares Purchased by Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,144 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GEHC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 9.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,519,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,410,893,000 after acquiring an additional 4,107,746 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 5.2% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 53,991,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,908,406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647,204 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $63,639,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 4,959.8% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 758,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,957,000 after purchasing an additional 743,523 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 10,227.3% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 621,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,367,000 after purchasing an additional 615,891 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other news, CEO Thomas J. Westrick sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total value of $222,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,509 shares in the company, valued at $1,414,377.02. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.
Shares of GEHC opened at $85.93 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.40. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.35 and a 52-week high of $94.55. The firm has a market cap of $39.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.
GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is 3.51%.
GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.
