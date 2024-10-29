GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) Stake Raised by Argyle Capital Management Inc.

Argyle Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,944 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GEHC. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. BNP Paribas purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 2,475.0% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

GEHC traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.19. 559,330 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,985,955. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $39.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.18. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $62.35 and a one year high of $94.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.40.

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 25.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 3.51%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GEHC shares. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. UBS Group lowered GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $84.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, September 26th. BTIG Research upgraded GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.23.

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Westrick sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total value of $222,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,414,377.02. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

