GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV) Shares Purchased by SFE Investment Counsel

SFE Investment Counsel increased its position in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 14.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,640 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the quarter. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $2,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in GE Vernova in the second quarter valued at $293,699,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 1,242.9% in the third quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 75.6% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 4,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the third quarter worth about $2,042,000.
GE Vernova Stock Performance
NYSE:GEV opened at $289.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $237.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.71. GE Vernova Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.00 and a twelve month high of $298.81.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About GE Vernova
GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.
