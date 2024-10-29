Generac (GNRC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.97 per share for the quarter. Generac has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.15. Generac had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 6.03%. The firm had revenue of $998.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Generac to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Generac alerts:

Generac Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of GNRC stock opened at $165.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of 45.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Generac has a 12 month low of $79.86 and a 12 month high of $176.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $155.89 and a 200-day moving average of $147.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on GNRC. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Generac from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Generac from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Scotiabank increased their target price on Generac from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Generac from $177.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Generac

Insider Buying and Selling at Generac

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.93, for a total transaction of $794,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 562,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,346,790.61. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.