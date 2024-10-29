Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Holdings Decreased by Argyle Capital Management Inc.

Argyle Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,998 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 595 shares during the quarter. Genuine Parts makes up about 1.5% of Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $3,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wulff Hansen & CO. grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 13,732.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 1,566,474 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $216,675,000 after buying an additional 1,555,149 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 21.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,368,562 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $189,296,000 after acquiring an additional 239,858 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 29.6% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 980,184 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $135,579,000 after acquiring an additional 223,712 shares during the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 591,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $82,561,000 after purchasing an additional 64,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 14,222.1% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 584,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $81,621,000 after purchasing an additional 580,262 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GPC. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Genuine Parts from $162.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Genuine Parts from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wedbush decreased their price target on Genuine Parts from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $162.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $164.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.57.

Genuine Parts Price Performance

GPC stock traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $117.61. 255,367 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,017,908. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.88. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $112.74 and a one year high of $164.45. The company has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 0.90.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 4.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 44.59%.

About Genuine Parts

(Free Report)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.