Geometric Wealth Advisors Acquires 48,155 Shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP)

Geometric Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP – Free Report) by 12.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 429,870 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,155 shares during the period. Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF accounts for 3.4% of Geometric Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Geometric Wealth Advisors owned about 3.26% of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF worth $18,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the second quarter worth $94,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 40.7% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 3,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 644.4% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 4,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,512 shares during the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management bought a new stake in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, KFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000.

Shares of DFIP stock opened at $41.21 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.33. Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a one year low of $39.31 and a one year high of $42.53.

The Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (DFIP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. TIPS index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that holds US government 5-20 year inflation-protected bonds. DFIP was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

