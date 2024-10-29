Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) Stock Price Down 6.5% – Should You Sell?

Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Free Report) dropped 6.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.72 and last traded at $2.73. Approximately 3,002,357 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 5,739,747 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.92.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GEVO. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Gevo in a research note on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Gevo from $0.85 to $3.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd.

The company has a current ratio of 10.22, a quick ratio of 10.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $629.81 million, a PE ratio of -8.53 and a beta of 2.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.96.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The energy company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). Gevo had a negative net margin of 407.97% and a negative return on equity of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $5.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Gevo, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Paul D. Bloom sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total value of $48,960.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 947,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,900,518.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Gevo news, insider Paul D. Bloom sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total transaction of $48,960.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 947,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,900,518.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO L Lynn Smull sold 69,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.76, for a total transaction of $53,000.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,169,602 shares in the company, valued at $888,897.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 775,600 shares of company stock valued at $535,391. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEVO. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Gevo in the first quarter worth about $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gevo in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Gevo by 61.8% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 133,674 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 51,057 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Gevo by 79.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 142,679 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 63,179 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in Gevo in the third quarter valued at about $114,000. 35.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gevo, Inc operates as a carbon abatement company. It operates through three segments: Gevo, Agri-Energy, and Renewable Natural Gas. The company focuses on transforming renewable energy into energy-dense liquid hydrocarbons that can be used as renewable fuels. It offers renewable gasoline and diesel, isobutanol, sustainable aviation fuel, renewable natural gas, isobutylene, ethanol, and animal feed and protein.

