Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 468,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,386 shares during the quarter. Coterra Energy comprises approximately 5.0% of Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Coterra Energy worth $11,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTRA. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 71,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 4.0% in the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 10,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 2.3% in the first quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 18,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 66,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 5,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on CTRA. BMO Capital Markets raised Coterra Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Coterra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.06.

Coterra Energy Price Performance

Shares of CTRA opened at $23.76 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $17.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.22. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.30 and a 12-month high of $28.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.81.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.55%.

Coterra Energy Profile

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company’s properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

