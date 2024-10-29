Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SDEM) Trading 1% Higher – Here’s Why

Shares of Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SDEM – Get Free Report) rose 1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $25.25 and last traded at $25.23. Approximately 2,469 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 6,827 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.97.

Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.69. The stock has a market cap of $44.90 million, a PE ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.62.

About Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF

The Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF (SDEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund follows an equal-weighted index of emerging market countries. The index selects stocks by highest dividend yield, excluding those ranking low on price return.

