Gnosis Reaches Market Capitalization of $559.62 Million (GNO)

Gnosis (GNO) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. Gnosis has a total market capitalization of $559.62 million and $7.21 million worth of Gnosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gnosis token can now be purchased for $216.10 or 0.00296966 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Gnosis has traded up 14.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Gnosis

Gnosis’ launch date was April 25th, 2017. Gnosis’ total supply is 3,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,589,588 tokens. Gnosis’ official Twitter account is @gnosisdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gnosis’ official website is gnosis.io. The Reddit community for Gnosis is https://reddit.com/r/gnosispm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Gnosis is forum.gnosis.io.

Gnosis Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gnosis (GNO) is a decentralised platform for prediction markets and DeFi, with GNO tokens used for governance, staking, and incentivisation. It was created by Martin Köppelmann and Stefan George in 2017.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gnosis directly using US dollars.

