Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Shares of Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.62, but opened at $10.93. Golden Ocean Group shares last traded at $10.94, with a volume of 499,718 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GOGL shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Golden Ocean Group from $15.50 to $14.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 5th.

Golden Ocean Group Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.02 and a 200 day moving average of $12.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The shipping company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $197.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.74 million. Golden Ocean Group had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 10.57%. On average, equities analysts predict that Golden Ocean Group Limited will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Golden Ocean Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 11th. Golden Ocean Group’s payout ratio is currently 112.15%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Golden Ocean Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Golden Ocean Group by 273.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,190,885 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $67,274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,802,652 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 15.7% in the first quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 1,557,322 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $20,183,000 after buying an additional 211,629 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 96.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,557,288 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $21,491,000 after buying an additional 766,436 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 1,372.9% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,260,278 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $17,392,000 after buying an additional 1,174,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 55.5% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,169,814 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $16,219,000 after acquiring an additional 417,539 shares in the last quarter. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Golden Ocean Group

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels worldwide. The company’s dry bulk vessels comprise Newcastlemax, Capesize, and Panamax vessels operating in the spot and time charter markets. It also transports a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

