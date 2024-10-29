Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) Shares Purchased by Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC

Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 451,012 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,346 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF makes up about 7.5% of Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.43% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF worth $15,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 137.1% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $81,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSIE opened at $34.92 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.60. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $28.75 and a 12-month high of $36.54. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 0.80.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

