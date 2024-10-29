Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) Stock Position Lowered by Boston Financial Mangement LLC

Boston Financial Mangement LLC lowered its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 494,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,928 shares during the quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC owned 0.47% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF worth $17,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GSIE. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 137.1% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 15,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000.
Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Stock Up 1.0 %
GSIE opened at $34.92 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 0.80. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.75 and a fifty-two week high of $36.54.
Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Company Profile
The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.
