Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIX) Short Interest Up 88.9% in October

Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIX – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,900 shares, a growth of 88.9% from the September 30th total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of GPIX traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $49.31. The stock had a trading volume of 122,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,644. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.28. Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $39.40 and a 1-year high of $49.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.62 million, a P/E ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 0.82.

Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.3472 per share. This is an increase from Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $4.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.45%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF

Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF by 35.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 74,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,650,000 after purchasing an additional 3,497 shares during the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF by 20.4% in the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 27,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 4,635 shares during the last quarter.

The Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF (GPIX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF, primarily investing in stocks of companies in the S&P 500. Combining equity investments with a call strategy, the fund seeks to generate stable income while offering potential for capital growth GPIX was launched on Oct 24, 2023 and is issued by Goldman Sachs.

