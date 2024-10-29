GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Acquires New Shares in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 24,473 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,382,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VRTX. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Stephens Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Founders Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 75 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VRTX shares. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $371.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $462.00 to $474.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $492.92.
NASDAQ:VRTX traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $475.67. 127,668 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,162,964. The company’s 50 day moving average is $475.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $463.27. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $341.90 and a twelve month high of $510.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $122.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -234.67 and a beta of 0.40.
Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported ($12.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($12.54) by ($0.29). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 5,295 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.00, for a total value of $2,689,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,320,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 5,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.00, for a total value of $2,689,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $20,320,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 2,280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.75, for a total value of $1,086,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 23,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,088,728.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,005 shares of company stock valued at $5,988,066. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.
