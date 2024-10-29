GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Acquires New Shares in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 24,473 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,382,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VRTX. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Stephens Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Founders Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 75 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VRTX shares. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $371.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $462.00 to $474.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $492.92.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:VRTX traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $475.67. 127,668 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,162,964. The company’s 50 day moving average is $475.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $463.27. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $341.90 and a twelve month high of $510.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $122.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -234.67 and a beta of 0.40.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported ($12.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($12.54) by ($0.29). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 5,295 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.00, for a total value of $2,689,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,320,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 5,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.00, for a total value of $2,689,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $20,320,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 2,280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.75, for a total value of $1,086,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 23,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,088,728.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,005 shares of company stock valued at $5,988,066. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.