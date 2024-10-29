GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,139 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 961 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. owned 0.06% of Tractor Supply worth $19,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSCO. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 700.0% during the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TSCO. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $335.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Tractor Supply from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tractor Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $279.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 23,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.64, for a total value of $6,957,000.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,862,682.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.35, for a total value of $141,669.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,349.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 23,532 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.64, for a total value of $6,957,000.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,862,682.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

Tractor Supply stock traded up $1.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $271.94. 290,621 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,048,222. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $186.06 and a 52-week high of $307.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $282.36 and its 200 day moving average is $273.47. The stock has a market cap of $29.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.80%.

Tractor Supply Profile



Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

Featured Stories

