GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Purchases New Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 61,807 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $16,917,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 186.7% during the 1st quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 86 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its stake in Salesforce by 2,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 100 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 816.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 110 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 3,125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 129 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In other news, Director Maynard G. Webb, Jr. sold 9,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.32, for a total value of $2,533,854.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,624.16. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Salesforce news, Director Maynard G. Webb, Jr. sold 9,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.32, for a total value of $2,533,854.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,624.16. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.29, for a total transaction of $117,824.77. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,741.74. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,581 shares of company stock worth $22,616,017 over the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on CRM shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Salesforce from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Cfra set a $343.00 price target on Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Salesforce from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $313.37.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CRM

Salesforce Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of CRM stock traded up $4.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $297.77. 1,033,194 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,297,558. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.30. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $197.08 and a 12-month high of $318.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $270.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $262.75.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 15.44%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.78%.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.