GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Sells 997 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lowered its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 16.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,928 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 997 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in Genuine Parts by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in Genuine Parts by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 890 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Genuine Parts by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,616 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in Genuine Parts by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 4,437 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dover Advisors LLC raised its position in Genuine Parts by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dover Advisors LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $162.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $162.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.57.

Genuine Parts Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of GPC stock traded down $1.11 on Tuesday, hitting $117.24. The stock had a trading volume of 374,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,018,479. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $112.74 and a twelve month high of $164.45. The firm has a market cap of $16.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $136.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.88.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.54). Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The firm had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS. Genuine Parts’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is presently 44.59%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.