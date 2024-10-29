GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Takes $377,000 Position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VOOG. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 54,043.6% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 438,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,239,000 after buying an additional 437,753 shares in the last quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 256.4% in the second quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC now owns 157,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,531,000 after buying an additional 113,339 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 91.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 78,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,028,000 after buying an additional 37,675 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 135.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 59,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,982,000 after buying an additional 33,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Petredis Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 80.3% in the second quarter. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,040,000 after buying an additional 25,427 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $1.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $354.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,695. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $238.18 and a fifty-two week high of $354.80. The company has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $340.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $327.24.

About Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.