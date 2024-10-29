Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Bought by Argyle Capital Management Inc.

Argyle Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,825 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $1,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 14,027 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management raised its stake in Halliburton by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 18,325 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Halliburton by 28.8% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 10,847 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 11,842 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

HAL has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Halliburton from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Halliburton from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.74.

Shares of HAL traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,250,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,898,156. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $27.26 and a 1-year high of $41.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.10. The stock has a market cap of $24.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.53%.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

