Halma plc (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) Short Interest Update

Halma plc (OTCMKTS:HLMAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 151,000 shares, a growth of 91.1% from the September 30th total of 79,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 58.1 days.

OTCMKTS:HLMAF traded up $1.76 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $33.32. 2,120 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,886. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.01. Halma has a 52-week low of $21.75 and a 52-week high of $35.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Halma plc, together its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets in the United States, Mainland Europe, the United Kingdom, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical.

