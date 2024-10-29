Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.39 (NASDAQ:HWCPZ)

Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 (NASDAQ:HWCPZ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.3906 per share on Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th.

Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HWCPZ traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $24.93. The company had a trading volume of 2,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,127. Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 has a 12-month low of $21.76 and a 12-month high of $26.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.99.

About Hancock Whitney Co. – 6

since the late 1800s, hancock bank has embodied core values of honor & integrity, strength & stability, commitment to service, teamwork, and personal responsibility. at locations in mississippi, alabama, and florida, hancock bank offers a comprehensive array of financial products and services, including traditional and online banking; commercial and small business banking; energy banking; private banking; trust and investment services; certain insurance services; and mortgage services.

