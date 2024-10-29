Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $15.50 to $16.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock. Hayward traded as high as $16.31 and last traded at $15.98, with a volume of 66774 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.80.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on HAYW. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Hayward from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Hayward from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Hayward from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.60.

In other news, CEO Kevin Holleran sold 42,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.29, for a total value of $612,426.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 522,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,470,797.71. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 3.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HAYW. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hayward in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Hayward by 2,710.1% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hayward in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Quest Partners LLC lifted its position in Hayward by 217.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 7,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 5,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in Hayward in the 2nd quarter valued at about $171,000.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.59.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $284.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.60 million. Hayward had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 9.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotics, suction and pressure cleaners, gas heaters and heat pumps, water features and landscape lighting, water sanitizers, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, and in-floor automated cleaning systems, as well as LED illumination solutions.

