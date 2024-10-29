HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 28th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, December 20th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th.

HCI Group has a dividend payout ratio of 13.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect HCI Group to earn $12.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.8%.

HCI Group Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of HCI traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $116.15. 59,069 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,083. HCI Group has a fifty-two week low of $56.82 and a fifty-two week high of $124.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $104.70 and a 200-day moving average of $100.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HCI Group ( NYSE:HCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.63. HCI Group had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 21.63%. The firm had revenue of $206.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.67 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that HCI Group will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered HCI Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Compass Point reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price (up from $119.00) on shares of HCI Group in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of HCI Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.25.

HCI Group Company Profile

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, insurance management, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners, fire, flood, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants for properties, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

Featured Stories

