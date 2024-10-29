Head-To-Head Analysis: Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) vs. 88 Energy (OTCMKTS:EEENF)

88 Energy (OTCMKTS:EEENF – Get Free Report) and Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for 88 Energy and Black Stone Minerals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 88 Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Black Stone Minerals 0 2 1 0 2.33

Black Stone Minerals has a consensus price target of $17.50, suggesting a potential upside of 19.37%. Given Black Stone Minerals’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Black Stone Minerals is more favorable than 88 Energy.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 88 Energy N/A N/A N/A Black Stone Minerals 64.88% 37.93% 27.04%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares 88 Energy and Black Stone Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

14.5% of Black Stone Minerals shares are held by institutional investors. 19.6% of Black Stone Minerals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares 88 Energy and Black Stone Minerals”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 88 Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Black Stone Minerals $505.05 million 6.10 $422.55 million $1.54 9.51

Black Stone Minerals has higher revenue and earnings than 88 Energy.

Summary

Black Stone Minerals beats 88 Energy on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 88 Energy

88 Energy Limited engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in the United States and Namibia. The company was formerly known as Tangiers Petroleum Limited and changed its name to 88 Energy Limited in February 2015. 88 Energy Limited was incorporated in 1996 and is based in Subiaco, Australia.

About Black Stone Minerals

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.6 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States. The company was founded in 1876 and is based in Houston, Texas.

