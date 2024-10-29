Head-To-Head Comparison: SUIC Worldwide (OTCMKTS:SUIC) vs. American Environmental Partners (OTCMKTS:AEPT)

American Environmental Partners (OTCMKTS:AEPT – Get Free Report) and SUIC Worldwide (OTCMKTS:SUIC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Volatility and Risk

American Environmental Partners has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SUIC Worldwide has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.3% of American Environmental Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 65.8% of SUIC Worldwide shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Environmental Partners $23.81 million 0.05 -$15.06 million ($0.03) -0.07 SUIC Worldwide $150,000.00 53.12 $10,000.00 N/A N/A

This table compares American Environmental Partners and SUIC Worldwide”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

SUIC Worldwide has lower revenue, but higher earnings than American Environmental Partners.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for American Environmental Partners and SUIC Worldwide, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Environmental Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A SUIC Worldwide 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares American Environmental Partners and SUIC Worldwide’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Environmental Partners N/A N/A N/A SUIC Worldwide -34.35% N/A -9.90%

Summary

American Environmental Partners beats SUIC Worldwide on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Environmental Partners

American Environmental Partners, Inc., through its subsidiaries, sources, treats, and distributes reclaimed water in the United States. It engages in the designing, construction, and operation of regional water treatment facilities that serve industrial, energy, and government sectors. The company also focuses on drilling, operating, and partnership opportunities in the upstream oil and gas space. It also provides geotechnical services; educational marketing platforms of podcasts and videography; and construction, drilling, flowback, completions, and well-site services. The company was formerly known as American Energy Partners, Inc. and changed its name to American Environmental Partners, Inc. in October 2023. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is based in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania.

About SUIC Worldwide

Suic Worldwide Holdings Ltd is venture capital firm specializing in growth capital investments. The firm seeks to invest in private enterprises and the public sector that develop products and services adopting core capabilities of the IoT, big data, AI, fintech and blockchain. The firm provides IT management consulting services. Suic Worldwide Holdings Ltd was formerly known as Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. Suic Worldwide Holdings Ltd was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Flushing, New York.

