Headwater Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDDRF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Headwater Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDDRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,011,100 shares, a decline of 36.2% from the September 30th total of 3,154,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 135.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Raymond James started coverage on Headwater Exploration in a report on Friday, October 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock.

Get Headwater Exploration alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CDDRF

Headwater Exploration Trading Down 1.6 %

Headwater Exploration Cuts Dividend

Shares of OTCMKTS:CDDRF traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.76. The company had a trading volume of 105,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,613. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.17. Headwater Exploration has a fifty-two week low of $4.30 and a fifty-two week high of $6.26.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.0724 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a yield of 5.96%.

Headwater Exploration Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Headwater Exploration Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Canada. It holds interest in the Marten Hills area located in Alberta, and McCully Field area located in New Brunswick. The company was formerly known as Corridor Resources Inc and changed its name to Headwater Exploration Inc in March 2020.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Headwater Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Headwater Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.