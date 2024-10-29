Hedeker Wealth LLC Buys 325 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Hedeker Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,263 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $4,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 112.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 284.0% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HCA traded up $3.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $359.88. 500,169 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,158,001. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $222.23 and a 52-week high of $417.14. The firm has a market cap of $94.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $394.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $352.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.11, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.16%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HCA shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $378.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $365.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $392.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $379.11.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 2,987 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.51, for a total value of $1,085,804.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,436,623.54. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 8,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total transaction of $3,221,340.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,438,494.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 2,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.51, for a total transaction of $1,085,804.37. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,436,623.54. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

