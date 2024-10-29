Hedeker Wealth LLC Grows Stock Position in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY)

Hedeker Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,287 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,662 shares during the quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Harmony Biosciences worth $3,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 346.5% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 335,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,254,000 after acquiring an additional 260,093 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 681,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,562,000 after purchasing an additional 238,140 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 595,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,975,000 after purchasing an additional 215,700 shares in the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $7,018,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 145.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 305,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,220,000 after buying an additional 181,092 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Biosciences Trading Up 4.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HRMY traded up $1.69 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.44. 299,822 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 406,289. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.73. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.03 and a 12-month high of $40.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Harmony Biosciences ( NASDAQ:HRMY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.24. Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 22.97%. The company had revenue of $172.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Harmony Biosciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HRMY shares. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Mizuho increased their target price on Harmony Biosciences from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Harmony Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.38.

Harmony Biosciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and other neurological diseases in the United States. The company offers WAKIX (pitolisant), a molecule with a novel mechanism of action for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

See Also

