Hedeker Wealth LLC Makes New $6.52 Million Investment in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Hedeker Wealth LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 86,738 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,519,000. Uber Technologies comprises 1.7% of Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of UBER. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 21.8% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,850 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 84.7% in the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 602 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 36.9% in the third quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 142,320 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $10,697,000 after acquiring an additional 38,379 shares during the period. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 7.3% in the third quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 25,955 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 48.4% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 165,805 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $12,309,000 after acquiring an additional 54,084 shares during the period. 80.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 40,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $2,880,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,169,344. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Trading Up 2.4 %

NYSE UBER traded up $1.84 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.53. The stock had a trading volume of 4,000,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,775,426. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.33. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $42.01 and a one year high of $87.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.78.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on UBER shares. Raymond James initiated coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.86.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

