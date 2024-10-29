Hennessy Advisors, Inc. 4.875% Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:HNNAZ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. 4.875% Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:HNNAZ – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 53.8% from the September 30th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. 4.875% Notes due 2026 Stock Performance

NASDAQ HNNAZ opened at $24.48 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.14 and its 200 day moving average is $23.94. Hennessy Advisors, Inc. 4.875% Notes due 2026 has a twelve month low of $22.75 and a twelve month high of $24.99.

Get Hennessy Advisors Inc. 4.875% Notes due 2026 alerts:

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. 4.875% Notes due 2026 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.3047 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th.

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. 4.875% Notes due 2026 Company Profile

hennessy advisors, inc. is the publicly traded investment manager of the hennessy funds. the company serves clients with integrity, honesty and candor. hennessy advisors’ strength lies in their disciplined investment style and commitment to managing their mutual funds for the benefit of their shareholders.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hennessy Advisors Inc. 4.875% Notes due 2026 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hennessy Advisors Inc. 4.875% Notes due 2026 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.