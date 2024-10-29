Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Short Interest Update

Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,180,000 shares, a growth of 14.6% from the September 30th total of 1,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 274,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days. Approximately 4.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Transactions at Herc

In other news, Director Michael A. Kelly sold 3,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.83, for a total transaction of $810,260.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,876,424.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Herc news, COO Aaron Birnbaum sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.71, for a total value of $1,467,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 38,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,609,016.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Kelly sold 3,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.83, for a total value of $810,260.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,876,424.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,701 shares of company stock valued at $3,203,074 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Herc

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRI. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Herc by 185.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 170,649 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,720,000 after buying an additional 110,922 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Herc by 18.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 561,995 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $74,908,000 after buying an additional 87,330 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Herc by 145.7% in the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 91,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,624,000 after buying an additional 54,400 shares during the last quarter. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Herc in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,667,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Herc by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,936,945 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $494,288,000 after purchasing an additional 38,798 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Herc Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of HRI traded down $3.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $211.07. The company had a trading volume of 258,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,528. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.07. Herc has a 1 year low of $105.00 and a 1 year high of $214.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $4.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.48 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $965.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.33 million. Herc had a return on equity of 27.16% and a net margin of 10.09%. Herc’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Herc will post 13.17 EPS for the current year.

Herc Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were paid a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. Herc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HRI shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Herc from $175.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Herc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Herc from $178.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Herc from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Herc in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.25.

Herc Company Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

