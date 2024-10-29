Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.48

Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.48 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th.

Hercules Capital has increased its dividend payment by an average of 14.2% annually over the last three years. Hercules Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 78.8% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect Hercules Capital to earn $2.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 77.7%.

Shares of Hercules Capital stock opened at $20.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. Hercules Capital has a 52-week low of $15.11 and a 52-week high of $21.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.41 and a 200-day moving average of $19.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.39.

Hercules Capital ( NYSE:HTGC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 57.82% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The business had revenue of $125.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Hercules Capital will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Scott Bluestein sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total value of $1,959,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,161,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,338,045.13. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Nikos Theodosopoulos acquired 1,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.03 per share, for a total transaction of $28,992.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,613 shares in the company, valued at $101,202.39. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott Bluestein sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total transaction of $1,959,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,161,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,338,045.13. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

HTGC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Hercules Capital from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Hercules Capital from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hercules Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

