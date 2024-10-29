Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) Price Target Raised to $28.00 at Piper Sandler

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Piper Sandler from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Heritage Financial from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Heritage Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

Heritage Financial stock opened at $22.97 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $792.47 million, a P/E ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 0.53. Heritage Financial has a 52 week low of $15.94 and a 52 week high of $23.82.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $81.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.17 million. Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 14.59%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Heritage Financial will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 6th. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.02%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HFWA. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Heritage Financial by 17.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 9.4% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 5,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Heritage Financial by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the period. 78.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

