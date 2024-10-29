Hess Midstream (HESM) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.05. Hess Midstream had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 41.91%. The firm had revenue of $365.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Hess Midstream to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Hess Midstream Price Performance

Shares of HESM opened at $34.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.55, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Hess Midstream has a 1-year low of $29.20 and a 1-year high of $39.11. The stock has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.97.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, Director Infrastructure Investor Global sold 12,650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total value of $444,268,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Hess Midstream from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Hess Midstream from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st.

Hess Midstream Company Profile

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets and provide fee-based services to Hess and third-party customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression systems; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

