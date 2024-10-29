Hess Midstream (HESM) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.05. Hess Midstream had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 41.91%. The firm had revenue of $365.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Hess Midstream to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of HESM opened at $34.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.55, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Hess Midstream has a 1-year low of $29.20 and a 1-year high of $39.11. The stock has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.97.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Hess Midstream from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Hess Midstream from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st.
Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets and provide fee-based services to Hess and third-party customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression systems; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.
