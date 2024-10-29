Hexagon Composites ASA (OTCMKTS:HXGCF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Hexagon Composites ASA (OTCMKTS:HXGCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 95,800 shares, an increase of 44.7% from the September 30th total of 66,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.4 days.
Hexagon Composites ASA Price Performance
HXGCF stock remained flat at $3.68 during midday trading on Tuesday. Hexagon Composites ASA has a twelve month low of $1.41 and a twelve month high of $4.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.50.
Hexagon Composites ASA Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Hexagon Composites ASA
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Is McDonald’s Stock a Smart Buy After Sell-Off and Earnings?
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- QuantumScape: Solid State EV Batteries Nearing Commercialization
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- MicroStrategy: Is This Bitcoin-Powered Stock a Buy or a Gamble?
Receive News & Ratings for Hexagon Composites ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexagon Composites ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.