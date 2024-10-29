Hexagon Composites ASA (OTCMKTS:HXGCF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Hexagon Composites ASA (OTCMKTS:HXGCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 95,800 shares, an increase of 44.7% from the September 30th total of 66,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.4 days.

Hexagon Composites ASA Price Performance

HXGCF stock remained flat at $3.68 during midday trading on Tuesday. Hexagon Composites ASA has a twelve month low of $1.41 and a twelve month high of $4.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.50.

Hexagon Composites ASA Company Profile

Hexagon Composites ASA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of composite pressure cylinders and fuel systems for alternative fuels worldwide. The company operates through Hexagon Agility, Hexagon Ragasco, and Hexagon Digital Wave segments. The Hexagon Agility segment provides clean fuel solutions for commercial vehicles, passenger vehicles, and gaseous energy transportation; and gas distribution solutions.

