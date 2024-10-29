HI Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $1.23 Million (HI)

HI (HI) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. HI has a total market capitalization of $1.23 million and $505,054.58 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HI token can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, HI has traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get HI alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00006955 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $72,174.82 or 0.99755574 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00012343 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00006875 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000055 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000790 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00005980 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.44 or 0.00062803 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000035 BTC.

About HI

HI (CRYPTO:HI) is a token. It was first traded on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official website is www.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 24,374,900,659.868 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00047015 USD and is up 0.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $390,375.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.