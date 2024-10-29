Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 0.4% of Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,077,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 266,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,898,000 after buying an additional 21,997 shares during the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.5% during the third quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 10,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,096,000 after buying an additional 2,278 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 321.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bluesphere Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 77,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV opened at $583.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $570.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $548.11. The stock has a market cap of $503.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $414.04 and a one year high of $588.93.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

