Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by Concord Wealth Partners

Concord Wealth Partners trimmed its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 19.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 255 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Honeywell International were worth $53,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LGT Group Foundation acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter worth about $39,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter worth about $43,000. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honeywell International Price Performance

HON stock opened at $206.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $207.53 and a 200-day moving average of $205.58. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $176.60 and a 12-month high of $222.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $134.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.03.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.38%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research lowered Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Baird R W lowered Honeywell International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.73.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

