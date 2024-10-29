Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Honeywell International from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $214.00 to $213.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 price objective (down previously from $250.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $248.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.73.

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded down $1.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $206.10. The stock had a trading volume of 6,094,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,924,131. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $207.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.58. The firm has a market cap of $134.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Honeywell International has a 12-month low of $176.60 and a 12-month high of $222.98.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.49%. The company had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HON. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Honeywell International by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 17,594 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 11.6% in the third quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 480 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 4.0% in the third quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobsen Capital Management raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 1,010 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

