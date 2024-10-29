Horrell Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 11.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 97.1% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,486,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,316,031,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195,573 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 24,883.5% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,832,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $625,754,000 after acquiring an additional 2,821,539 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $441,651,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,009,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,263,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,622,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,155,098,000 after buying an additional 1,520,000 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $221.42. 8,888,290 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,114,576. The company has a 50-day moving average of $218.19 and a 200 day moving average of $210.02. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $161.94 and a 1-year high of $228.63.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

