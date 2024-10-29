Horrell Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Horrell Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,162 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,960 shares during the quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Simmons First National were worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Simmons First National in the 1st quarter worth $31,495,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Simmons First National by 9,443.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,395,980 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381,353 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Simmons First National in the 1st quarter worth $10,723,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Simmons First National by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,323,934 shares of the bank’s stock worth $128,752,000 after acquiring an additional 413,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Simmons First National by 104.6% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 376,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,610,000 after acquiring an additional 192,200 shares in the last quarter. 27.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SFNC traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $23.53. 51,147 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 518,209. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.56 and a 200-day moving average of $19.45. Simmons First National Co. has a 52-week low of $14.07 and a 52-week high of $23.74.

Simmons First National ( NASDAQ:SFNC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $203.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.91 million. Simmons First National had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 5.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Simmons First National Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO David W. Garner sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total transaction of $76,356.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 64,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,377,928.86. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on SFNC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Simmons First National from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Stephens raised shares of Simmons First National from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Simmons First National from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Simmons First National currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; treasury management; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

