Horrell Capital Management Inc. Lowers Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Horrell Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,331 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,980 shares during the quarter. Yum! Brands makes up about 1.1% of Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $3,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of YUM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Yum! Brands by 24.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,012,969 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,022,648,000 after purchasing an additional 5,607,517 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in Yum! Brands by 23.7% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,121,611 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,512,561,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470,883 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in Yum! Brands by 10.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,669,356 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,033,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,813 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its position in Yum! Brands by 2.1% in the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 5,939,663 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $823,534,000 after purchasing an additional 121,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Yum! Brands by 3.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,164,159 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $419,123,000 after purchasing an additional 104,328 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO Sabir Sami sold 71,051 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.16, for a total transaction of $9,745,355.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,326.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Yum! Brands news, CEO Sabir Sami sold 71,051 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.16, for a total transaction of $9,745,355.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,326.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Catlett sold 8,234 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.79, for a total transaction of $1,134,562.86. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,017,818.61. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,673 shares of company stock valued at $13,918,095 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Yum! Brands Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:YUM traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $134.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 255,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,925,963. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.26 and a 1 year high of $143.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $134.62 and a 200-day moving average of $135.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.08.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.02. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 21.96% and a negative return on equity of 18.90%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th were paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 27th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $143.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.44.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

