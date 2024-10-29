HUMBL, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMBL) Short Interest Update

HUMBL, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMBL – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,806,300 shares, a growth of 84.5% from the September 30th total of 2,605,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 183,716,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

HUMBL Stock Performance

OTCMKTS HMBL remained flat at $0.00 during trading hours on Monday. 226,889,066 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,965,047. HUMBL has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.00.

About HUMBL

HUMBL, Inc, a digital commerce company, operates a platform connects consumers, business, and governments in the digital economy in North America. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Commercial. The company offers HUMBL Wallet, that enables users to have full control of their online identity, digital assets, and digital keys; HUMBL Search Engine that allows customers to search for articles, news, images, video, and other, as well as allows consumers to search for verified merchandise and tickets; HUMBL Tickets, which offers secondary tickets to various of live events; HUMBL Authentics, to pair authenticated buyers and sellers in verified and digital commerce; and HUMBL Social, a user-verified social media platforms.

