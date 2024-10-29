HUNT 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $773,149.57 (HUNT)

HUNT (HUNT) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. One HUNT token can currently be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00000392 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HUNT has a market capitalization of $56.56 million and $773,149.57 worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, HUNT has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $72,043.14 or 0.99192673 BTC.
- SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71,568.70 or 0.98539441 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
HUNT Profile
HUNT’s launch date was March 5th, 2018. HUNT’s total supply is 198,912,688 tokens. The Reddit community for HUNT is https://reddit.com/r/steemhunt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for HUNT is news.hunt.town. HUNT’s official website is hunt.town. HUNT’s official Twitter account is @steemhunt and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling HUNT
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUNT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HUNT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HUNT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for HUNT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HUNT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.