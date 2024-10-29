Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Acquires 5,525 Shares of DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 352,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,525 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.76% of DMC Global worth $4,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. increased its position in DMC Global by 610.5% in the 2nd quarter. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. now owns 1,973,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695,336 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in DMC Global by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,259,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,551,000 after acquiring an additional 64,677 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in DMC Global by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,055,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,219,000 after acquiring an additional 112,138 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its position in DMC Global by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 634,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,364,000 after acquiring an additional 49,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its position in DMC Global by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 392,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,656,000 after acquiring an additional 80,774 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Get DMC Global alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BOOM shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of DMC Global from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of DMC Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.

DMC Global Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BOOM opened at $10.25 on Tuesday. DMC Global Inc. has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $19.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.10 and a 200-day moving average of $13.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $204.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.63.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.16. DMC Global had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 6.06%. The company had revenue of $171.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DMC Global Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

About DMC Global

(Free Report)

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of engineered products and various solutions for the construction, energy, industrial processing, and transportation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Arcadia, DynaEnergetics, and NobelClad. The Arcadia segment manufactures, assembles, and sells architectural building products, including exterior and interior framing systems, curtain walls, windows, doors, and interior partitions; architectural components, architectural framing systems, entrance systems, and sun control products; sliding and glazing systems; and thermally broken steel, aluminum windows and doors, and wood doors and windows.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DMC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DMC Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.