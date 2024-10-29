Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Has $30.99 Million Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 274,436 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,975 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF comprises approximately 4.8% of Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC owned 0.24% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $30,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,785,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,918,000 after acquiring an additional 22,183 shares during the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,328,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,718,000 after buying an additional 113,086 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 1,031,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,336,000 after buying an additional 128,519 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 862,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,273,000 after buying an additional 26,532 shares during the period. Finally, WMS Partners LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 768,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,778,000 after buying an additional 73,033 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:GSLC opened at $114.28 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $111.67 and its 200 day moving average is $107.30. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.31 and a fifty-two week high of $115.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 0.98.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

